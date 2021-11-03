Enjoy sumptuous festive dining in the tranquility of the Wicklow mountains

Christmas parties are back with a bang this festive season, following the cancellation of gatherings last year, and where better to treat your team, or reunite with pals, than at The Wicklow Escape?! Enjoy a wonderfully atmospheric venue for a festive celebration, ensuring that your Christmas party will feel more convivial than corporate, with overnight packages and dinner only packages available on Wednesday and Thursday nights over the next two months.

On arrival guests will enjoy a delicious, mulled wine reception. Following drinks, guests will be invited to gather at the chef's long table and enjoy Executive Chef Danni Barry's five-course Christmas menu*. Highlighting the best of local Wicklow produce, Danni and her team will showcase incredible produce at its seasonal finest.

Each course of the festive menu has been paired with carefully selected wines from the venues wine list, brimming with incredible wines from the world’s best vineyards. The menu is packed with flavour and is the culmination of over 20 years of Danni Barry's extensive experience in kitchens across the globe and in Ireland, including her time at Eipic in Belfast, where she was awarded a Michelin Star.

Bedrooms at The Wicklow Escape are steeped with character, great design, and ultra-comfort, boasting en-suite bathrooms with rain showers fed with Wicklow spring water. Featuring seven bedrooms, all individually styled, the property sleeps 18 for a gourmet dining stay, or up to 26 for private hire.

Dinner only packages at The Wicklow Escape are priced at €159 while Dinner plus overnight packages is priced from €359 per head.

The Wicklow Escape is located at Ballinclea, Donard, Co. Wicklow, approx. 1 hour from Dublin. Visit their website here for more information and to book your package.

Follow the Wicklow Escape on Instagram and Facebook for updates.

*Christmas Dinner Menu

Wicklow Farmhouse cheese and onion tart

Spiced duck sausage, curry, apricot

Jerusalem Artichoke, hazelnut, brown butter

Beetroot Cured Salmon, dill, sourdough cracker

Wicklow venison, cocoa, kale, celeriac

Chocolate, clementine, caramel

Christmas tree Ice-cream

Christmas package Option 1, Evening meal (no overnight stay)

€159 per head, includes wine pairing

Coach transport can be organised at an extra charge.

Minimum 20 guests, maximum 24.

Christmas package Option 2, Evening meal plus overnight stay

One night in a deluxe double

Twin room €389 per head

Group room €359 per head

Evening meal with wine pairing

Breakfast included

Price based on 18 people sharing. Extra beds available at €359 per head for sharing with a twin.