Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, there is an oasis just a stone’s throw away – Number One Ballsbridge. Enjoy an elevated day out experience at Number One Ballsbridge with a host of unbeatable retailers, eateries, and leisure experiences such as Beauty One, The Park Café, Eden One, Grooming.dog, Avoca, Butlers Chocolate Café, The Art of Coffee and Cinnamon.

DINING

Number One Ballsbridge is a hub for top-quality eateries. Starting with none other than the newly opened The Park Café.

After many successful years in London, the acclaimed Richard Corrigan has landed in Ballsbridge with his new restaurant, The Park Café. Small plates, seafood specialities and classic main courses such as Bentley's Fish Pie, €26, are wholesome and satisfying options available to those who frequent The Park Café. The concept references Chef Corrigan's Country Estate in County Cavan, Virginia Park Lodge. Produce from The Park will travel just 60 minutes down the road to The Park Café daily. This abundant access to fresh local produce will drive the restaurant's constantly evolving menus. This exciting new venue is a must-visit.

If you’re in need of a quick bite, stop by the atmospheric Cinnamon and check out their spectacular festive menu or Fodder in Avoca for deliciously simple, quality fare cooked to utter perfection. Or if it’s a coffee you’re in need of Butlers Chocolate Café and The Art of Coffee have a host of aromatic coffee options prepared by specialised baristas.

EXPERIENCE

Beauty One is the home to luxe manicures and pedicures that are sure to have you feeling your best. Experience a SkinCeuticals Signature Facial or an Alumier MD Skin Peel all while sitting in the comfort of five-star surroundings. Treat the beauty lover in your life with a host of luxurious gifting options at Beauty One from award winning brands such as SkinCeuticals and Alumier.

Recharge at the Multi Award-Winning Day Spa, Eden One. Experience Dublin’s finest health club and spa by treating yourself to a signature massage or a facial. A visit may even tempt you to join the exclusive Eden One Health Club, with its Fitness Suite comprising of state-of-the-art Technogym Artis strength, cardio equipment and over 100 fitness classes a week.

While you’re being pampered, why not pamper your furry friend? Drop them off at Grooming.dog for a well-deserved groom at the luxury dog spa including a doggy day care. Grooming.dog is also home to a host of unique and humorous gifts which are sure to be a hit with your pup.

SHOPPING

Soak up the atmosphere at Number One while you shop at Avoca and pick up the unique selection of wines and cheese that go perfectly with any cherished pre-Christmas occasion. This food emporium is home to unique gifts for the foodie your life, and the perfect spot to pick up some flowers by Joanna Caffrey to add the finishing touch to any festive tablescape.

Visit Number One Ballsbridge, Dublin city centre, for all your pre-Christmas luxury needs.