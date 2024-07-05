Enjoy a Friday night in with this hilarious rom-com

Congratulations, you've made it to the end of another busy week.

Despite it being July, the summery weather has disappeared and is making us want to stay home and enjoy a night in.

If you feel like curling up on the couch tonight with a great movie, some delicious snacks and your favourite tipple, you’re in luck because a hilarious romantic comedy is on TV tonight.

If you’re a fan of Bridget Jones, prepare for a night of belly laughter and emotional moments as Bridget Jones’s Baby is screening on RTÉ One tonight.

Credit: Bridget Jones Instagram

Starring Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth, Patrick Dempsey, Emma Thompson and Sally Phillips, this film follows the story of Bridget who is trying to focus on her career and life as a single woman, only to find out she’s pregnant.

After reconnecting with old flame Mark Darcy and spending the night with American dating guru Jack Qwant at a music festival, Bridget is 50% sure on who the baby’s dad is.

As she does her best to figure out the identity of her unborn child’s father without Mark or Jack knowing, Jones must try and keep the pair away from each other.

Credit: Bridget Jones Instagram

Released in 2016, Bridget Jones’s Baby follows on from the iconic story of Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004).

It was recently confirmed that Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is in production and is set to be released on Valentine’s Day 2025.

If you’re still not convinced whether to tune in this evening, check out the trailer below:

Watch Bridget Jones’s Baby tonight, Friday, July 5, on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.