Engaged on Valentine’s Day? The enchanting ‘Spellbound Bridal Boutique’ MUST be top of your list

Many brides who bore the stress of postponed wedding days during the 2-years of Covid restrictions, couldn’t wait to get their nuptials solemnised and move on with their plans for a life together. However, one Covid Irish bride also took the opportunity to turn her happily ever after into a brand new business venture, by opening her very own bridal atelier.

Having recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with her second husband, Laura Erskine, 44-years of age, is also basking in the afterglow of reaching another significant milestone, one-year in business as owner of Spellbound Bridal Couture. The public relations consultant, who has worked in the parenting field for the last 12-years and in financial services marketing for the previous decade, took stock during the pandemic with a mission to find more ways to bring joy into her life.

“The Covid restrictions gave me the time, space, and perspective to reconsider my career trajectory and what I wanted from my working and family life. I had young toddler and two older children whose needs were changing. While we all live together as a family, my thrice postponed pandemic wedding date signified a new chapter in my life. I found myself searching for a new beginning in more ways than one.”

“I wanted a better balance of family and work life, but I also wanted a creative outlet for my marketing and public relations skills that involved building and growing something for myself. I remember, being asked what my hobbies or passions were by various life coaches over the years. I would always say, that between the kids and work I didn’t have time for any. If asked what I did to relax or destress, I would be embarrassed to say going shopping. I love fashion, I always have. Right from the time I was 10-years old, and I set up my own hair scrunchie making business in school with my mum’s manual operated Singer sewing machine.”

In shifting her wedding date out three times during Covid, Laura also changed her wedding dress three times. Not content that she had found ‘the one’, social restrictions led her to trawl the web for the elusive perfect bridal gown, which she eventually found with a small French wedding dress designer. This journey fuelled her passion once again for fashion, so when she had to do her dress fittings via zoom because of restricted travel, along with the fact that the couture brand was not stocked in Ireland, the entrepreneur saw an opportunity.

“The idea of meeting brides at this special time of their life journey and helping them to find their perfect dress was something that just called to me. So, I negotiated an exclusive deal to be the only supplier of my couture French brand wedding designer in Ireland. Then 2-weeks after my wedding, I launched online with private appointments in luxury hotels nationwide. After much searching for the perfect location, I finally settled on Arklow, Co. Wicklow as the destination for my own bridal boutique, where I have been welcoming brides since last September. With a huge picture window on the Main Street and easy free parking outside the door, brides from all over Ireland are now visiting me in Arklow for their personal styling appointment.”

Weddings have long been a big family event in Ireland, with the pandemic simply making us appreciate these social occasions all the more. Brides are more determined than ever to wow their guests with a uniquely bespoke bridal gown reflecting their personal style. Spellbound Bridal offers a couture made-to-measure wedding dress service with a carefully curated collection of breathtaking bridal gowns.

“I have finally found my happily ever after in my husband, my blended family, and a business that sparks joy every time I meet a new bride.”

Blushing brides-to-be who are looking for something a little bit different, will be impressed by the wedding dress atelier, Spellbound Bridal Couture. The exclusive collection of gowns offers modern brides a unique range of distinctive wedding dress alternatives, blending show-stopping chic feminine accents with timeless romance. Whether you dream of an enchanting wedding dress with fairytale notions, or you are searching for a glamorous fashion-forward look, Irish brides are sure to fall in love with a gown from this exquisite collection.

“Because each bespoke dress is handmade to fit perfectly to the silhouette of the bride, design adjustments and additions can be made to suit her vision. I have had brides add secret pockets to house medical accessories or add removable elements to give them two and three differing looks throughout the day and night of celebrations. Our promise at Spellbound Bridal is to deliver an enchanting gown, in which you will both look and feel beautiful.”

Private bridal styling appointments for your stunning wedding dress can be booked directly with Spellbound Bridal Couture.