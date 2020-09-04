Engaged and searching for the perfect wedding venue?

The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens has been welcoming couples to celebrate their special day for over 50 years. Renowned for its high standards of personalised and professional service, the property offers an exceptional, scenic location with exquisite cuisine – everything required to make that perfect day extra special.

This September 27th, the team at The Dunloe Hotel will welcome couples looking to arrange their perfect wedding day for 2021 and beyond, with private wedding consultations, by appointment only.

Couples can experience all that the stunning 5-star wedding venue has to offer. From its exceptional hospitality, friendly and efficient service to mouth-watering menus, The Dunloe Hotel & Gardens will showcase how it can turn a dream wedding into reality with its outstanding offering of bespoke wedding packages.

The magnificent property is situated on its own 64-acre estate in Beaufort, Co. Kerry overlooking the iconic Gap of Dunloe, the River Laune and is a short drive from Killarney town. The Dunloe is a classic yet contemporary 5-star hotel set in beautiful gardens leading to the ruined keep of the old 12th century Dunloe castle. Its exquisite grounds are perfect for the couple and guests to explore and capture special memories.

From a red-carpet arrival to a wedding drinks reception which offers panoramic views of the surrounding parkland and beyond, as well as luxuriously elegant private spaces for the reception, the property evokes a sense of magical romance.

The hotel’s Club Room is ideal for a contemporary, intimate wedding. Boasting panoramic views of the gardens as well as a private terrace, couples and guests can enjoy the full beauty of the property for their special event.

For more information or to make an appointment for a wedding consultation or a show-around of The Dunloe, please contact the hotel’s wedding team on weddings@thedunloe.com

www.thedunloe.com