Energy supplier announces price cuts to electricity and gas

Today, another major energy supplier in Ireland has announced they are cutting their prices of electricity and gas.

Energia has revealed they will be reducing their home energy prices, which will come into effect from March 1, 2024.

This decision to reduce home energy prices is the second time the company has announced cost reductions in 6 months.

Customers with an Energia Smart Meter Electricity plan will see a 7.5% reduction on their unit rates.

Those on the Energia Smart Meter Dual Fuel plan will see a 7.5% reduction for electricity and a 5% reduction for gas.

As for Energia customers not using a Smart Meter, they will also see a 7.5% price drop on their electricity bill and a 5% reduction on their gas bill.

These price drops means that there will be savings of €129 on the average annual standard Energia electricity bill, and savings of €65 on the average annual bill for gas customers.

Gary Ryan, Managing Director of Customer Solutions, Energia Group released a statement about the price cuts explaining, “This latest price reduction, the second in 6 months, follows our 20% reduction introduced in October 23. This reflects our ongoing commitment to provide the best possible value and service for customers”.

“Furthermore, we have continued our focus on innovation and energy efficiency, by offering the greater overall reduction in costs for smart meter customers since prices began to decrease in the market”.

“While these further reductions are welcome, we will continue to provide customers who might be experiencing difficulty with support”.

Ryan added, “We continue to work with St Vincent de Paul, MABS, Alone, as well as other charities and urge customers to always contact us to find a solution.”.