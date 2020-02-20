Endings, Beginnings is the romantic-drama everyone must see

Romantic-drama Endings, Beginnings starring Sebastian Stan, Jamie Dornan and Shailene Woodley is at the top of my must-see movies list this year and I know it’ll soar to the top of yours once you watch the trailer.

Can you really go wrong with a movie starring this trio?

Endings, Beginnings follows Daphne (Woodley), a thirty-something woman whose relationship comes to a crashing end. She loses the guy she believed was ‘the one’, but as the famous saying goes, “beginnings always hide themselves in ends.”

She finds herself caught up in a love triangle involving two best friends played by Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan (every woman’s dream really.)

Shortly after her relationship ends, she becomes intertwined with best friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan.) “During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.”

Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, Shamier Anderson, and Kyra Sedgwick and Ben Esler also star in the movie.

Endings, Beginnings is directed by Drake Doremus and produced by CJ Entertainment.

It is set for release this spring. You can check out the full trailer below: