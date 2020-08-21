‘End of our journey’: Walking On Cars announce split after 10 years

Walking On Cars are going their separate ways. The band announced that their journey has come to an end in an emotional statement this morning.

Fans of the Speeding Cars singers were stunned by their announcement.

The band stated: "To all our fans, it is with sadness we say this, but today we announce the end of our journey together as a band. We have had the most incredible 10 years together. We started off writing songs in Dingle and ended up touring all over the world creating the most special memories. We have made so much music that we are so proud of and have loved every moment of performing these songs."

"Without all of our fans, none of this would have been possible. You listened to our music, you came to our shows and have given us so much encouragement throughout the years, we never would have dreamed of having such a special connection through our music."

They said that they are planning on working on individual projects in the future and will continue the connection they share with their fans.

The band went on to thank their management team at Seven7 and their crew, "who have worked tirelessly in the background for years. We would have been lost without you."

Walking On Cars released their final EP Clouds today. "The lead track All The Drinks was the last song that we wrote together as a band so it felt just right that this would be the last track that we gave to you. We love you all and can never thank you enough for all the memories we have shared together."