Empower your skin’s self-defence with Bioderma Sensibio Defensive.

Around 60% of people worldwide* suffer with sensitive skin. This is defined as the occurrence of unpleasant sensations in response to stimuli that normally should not provoke such reactions. With varying levels of severity, from tightness and itchiness to irritation, as well as tingling and burning sensations, it’s important that those with sensitive skin can find comfort in their everyday routine.

Skin can be naturally predisposed to sensitivity, or it can be induced by external aggressors. When skin becomes sensitised, it’s natural defence barrier is compromised. While certain products will soothe and relieve the symptoms of sensitive skin, it’s important to treat the cause and repair the skin’s barrier also.

Sensibio Defensive and Sensibio Defensive Rich are the latest innovations by Bioderma to help treat sensitive skin. These active soothing creams strengthen the skin’s self-defence power against daily aggressors such as pollution, hot and cold temperatures, stress, and diet which are responsible for an excessive production of free radicals, leading to oxidative stress on the skin.

Sensibio Defensive has a light and fresh texture.

The NEW Sensibio Defensive creams actively alleviate symptoms of sensitive and sensitised skin while simultaneously strengthening its defence mechanisms, with 97%** of people saying skin defends itself better against aggressions while 100%*** of people say skin is less sensitive and less sensitised after 4 weeks use.

As the expert in biology at the service of dermatology, Laboratoire Bioderma drew inspiration directly from skin’s own self-defence mechanisms to develop its exclusive Defensive Technology using biomimetic ingredients. This technology acts on causes of sensitive skin beyond the symptoms. The technology’s triple action strengthens sensitive skin’s ability to defend itself from irritants and restore its own health:

Antioxidant Protection – Carnosine and vitamin E, both naturally present in the skin, protect skin from free radicals, reducing oxidative stress.

– Carnosine and vitamin E, both naturally present in the skin, protect skin from free radicals, reducing oxidative stress. Stronger Barrier Function – Tetrapeptide-10 strengthens the skin’s barrier function, thereby reducing the number of irritants that penetrate.

– Tetrapeptide-10 strengthens the skin’s barrier function, thereby reducing the number of irritants that penetrate. Active Soothing – Red sage extract, a natural active ingredient from the roots of red sage, limits the hyper-reactivity of sensory nerve fibres and the local inflammation response, soothing skin.

Sensibio Defensive Rich has a sumptuous and nourishing texture

Available in two textures to suit all skin types, Sensibio Defensive and Sensibio Rich are both easily absorbed, leaving no residue on the skin.

Sensibio Defensive has a light and fresh texture, with glycerine and vegetal squalene that keep skin supple and moisturised.

Sensibio Defensive Rich has a sumptuous and nourishing texture, with waxy agents that complement glycerine and vegetal squalene to provide additional nourishment.

Bioderma Sensibio Defensive is priced at €16 and is available from pharmacies nationwide.

———————————————————

*Farage MA. The prevalence of sensitive skin. Front Med 2019: 6:98.

** Use test, % of satisfaction on 33 subjects for 28 days

*** Clinical Study on 32 subjects, for 28 days.