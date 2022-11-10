Emotional John Lewis Christmas advert pulls at the heartstrings

It’s that time of year again!

John Lewis has released their highly anticipated Christmas advert this year with a very important message.

The homeware shop is known for their emotional Christmas adverts and this year is no different as it tells the tale of a man trying to figure out how to skateboard for someone special.

John Lewis posted the advert to their Instagram this morning with the caption, “It’s the things we do that mean the most #TheBeginning”. It is set to a rendition of Blink182’s All The Small Things.

The 90 second clip shows the man trying time and time again to master skateboarding by practising at all times of the day and night, trying ticks at his local skatepark and watching YouTube tutorials while at work.

While preparing dinner with his partner, the man’s doorbell rings and the pair quickly go to answer it. At the door is a social worker with a young girl named Ellie, who has just arrived at her new foster home for the festive season, with a skateboard in her hand.

As Ellie peers her head through the front door, she sees the man also has a skateboard and notices his bandaged-up wrist as he says, “I skate a bit too”. She looks more relaxed when she walks through the door of her foster home and says the man’s skateboard is cool.

The thoughtful foster parent replies by saying hers looks cooler because it has stickers on it.

The advert ends by saying, “Over 108,000 children in the UK are in the care system. We’re making a long-term commitment to support the futures of young people from care”.

Many of the ad’s viewers headed to the comment section of John Lewis’ latest Instagram post to share their thoughts on the ad, with the overwhelming view being that it’s incredible to see such a huge company highlighting the foster care system and paying tribute to those who foster over the festive period.

One viewer wrote, “Beautiful! Absolutely nailed the Christmas sentiment once again. Fantastic cause & what a soundtrack! Bravo JL”

“What a brilliant use of your huge platform, so incredibly touching”, penned another viewer. A third added, “Wow. Absolutely got it right JL… subtle, meaningful, not flashy or pretentious, but heartwarming and still very festive feeling at the same time”.

The customer director of John Lewis Clair Pointon released a statement about the meaning behind the ad explaining, “We are fortunate to have a truly unique platform in our Christmas ad, which sparks a national conversation”.

“At John Lewis we care deeply about families, and recognise that they come in many different forms. For our biggest moment this year, we decided to focus on one kind of family that is often overlooked”.

“We are also aware that not all care experience outcomes are as positive as Ellie’s. The home Ellie enters is filled with kindness, and the foster father’s actions demonstrate that ultimately, it’s what you do that matters most”.