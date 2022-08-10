Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick announces baby gender on Loose Women

By Emma Costello

Emmerdale actress Michelle Hardwick is excited to be expecting her second child with wife Kate Brooks, and now it seems she’s even more excited to reveal her little one’s gender.

The couple appeared on ITV’s Loose Women today to talk about their experiences with IVF. When asked about the gender of their second child, Michelle was beaming as she announced, “So baby number two is a little girl!”

Michelle, who plays Vanessa Woodfield in the popular soap, held hands with Emmerdale producer Kate as she was asked how she is coping with her second pregnancy. “It seems to have flown by this time,” she replied with a smile. “Quite a bit of morning sickness!”

Michelle (46) and Kate (39) are already parents to son Teddy, who was born in October 2020 after Michelle received IVF treatment. When asked about the donor for her second pregnancy, Michelle revealed that Teddy and their new daughter will have the same father.

Kate admitted that the couple do not care about the physical aspects of their donor – the only thing that matters to them is personality. “For us it was really important that they were just very kind, quite intelligent, you know, just good family values, and the guy we chose had all of those attributes.”

The couple have reiterated that if their children want to meet their father in the future, they will support that decision. “As far as we’re aware, when Teddy is 18, he can then be in touch and it will absolutely be up to the children whether they want to,” Michelle explained.

“As soon as Teddy gets to an age where he can understand, we will talk to him and kind of guide him through it, and whatever he wants to do, we fully, fully support,” Kate added.

Michelle and Kate met in 2018 on the Emmerdale set. The pair got married in September 2019, and decided to do it in style at Graceland in the United States, the home of Elvis Presley.