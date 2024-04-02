Emmerdale’s Laura Norton reveals why she put her wedding on hold

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton has admitted why she has had to hold off on her wedding plans.

Laura, who is best known for her role as Kerry Wyatt in the ITV soap, is currently engaged to her former co-star Mark Jordon.

The couple initially got engaged in June 2018, and have since welcomed two children together – three-year-old son Jesse and 17-month-old daughter Ronnie.

In a recent interview with OK!, Laura was asked about her current plans to tie the knot with Mark.

“When we got engaged, life looked very different. We had all these plans. We thought, we’ll go abroad, we’ll do this and that… And things just kept getting in the way,” the 40-year-old recalled.

“Then Covid came, and then Jesse was born, and obviously life is very, very different now with two babies, but we still really want to do it,” she confirmed.

Laura was then asked if she has any ideas for her dream wedding day, to which she joked that one former Emmerdale star could help out.

“We’re saying maybe it’s not going to be that big, lavish thing that we once said. Maybe just something really fun. That’s the only thing that matters – and being in a place where we’re outside of the diagnosis and feeling a bit freer. We’ve got a friend who’s got a farm and a field, so maybe we’ll have our wedding on Kelvin [Fletcher]’s farm!” she teased, referring to the actor and former Strictly Come Dancing champion.

The soap star also took the opportunity to open up about her children's health, after they were both diagnosed with Usher Syndrome. The rare genetic condition causes severe sight and hearing loss.

“It’s still quite raw. It’s a huge part of our lives. A lot has happened in this last year. It’s very scary because you want to know what the future is going to look like for your children,” she detailed, adding that her kids are “thriving in the face of adversity.”