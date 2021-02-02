Emmerdale’s Laura Norton & Mark Jordon welcome their first baby

Huge congratulations are in order for the Emmerdale couple, Laura Norton and Mark Jordon who have welcomed the birth of their first child.

The soap stars are now proud parents to a beautiful baby boy, who they have given the most adorable moniker, Jesse. This gorgeous name comes from Hebew origin, meaning ‘the Lord exists’.

Laura confirmed the wonderful news on Monday evening, by sharing a series of photos of her tiny tot. “So, on Friday Jan 29th at 1.30am we managed to bring this little champ into the world,” she wrote in the caption.

“It was the most incredible, surreal experience I have ever had and probably ever will and my tiny mind is blown. He is perfect and we’re all so happy to welcome him to the fam,” the new mum excitedly added.

“Jesse Jordon we’re all head over heels IN LOVE with you. @daddyjordon you were the BEST birthing partner would absolutely not be in one piece without you and @roh_birthcentre are amazing!! All the girls but espesh Amy our midwife who is some sort of super hero,” Laura lovingly concluded.

Of course Laura and Mark’s announcement posts were flooded with comments of congratulations from friends, family, followers and fellow Emmerdale co-stars.

This includes Rosie Bentham who plays Gabby Thomas on the soap, as she excitedly wrote, “Oh. My. Goodness! Congrats xxxx”.

Lisa Riley who plays Mandy Dingle on the Dales gushed, “You are a SUPERSTAR! CONGRATULATIONS to you both……..we are gleaming for you all.”

Meanwhile, Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden commented, “He’s so gorgeous. congratulations to you both.”

Close pal and former co-star Sammy Winward who played Katie Sugden on the soap until 2015 lovingly wrote, “So in love with him already and the proudest friend on earth”.

Congratulations to both of the new parents on this exciting new adventure!