Emmerdale’s Charley Webb admits she’s experienced ‘mum guilt’

Charley Webb has been opening up about her experience with ‘mum guilt’.

The soap star is known for her role as Debbie Dingle in ITV’s Emmerdale from 2002 up until 2021.

Since stepping away from the soap, Charley has taken to stage performance and has now been reflecting on juggling her work life and being a mum.

The 35-year-old is mum to three sons- 13-year-old Buster, seven-year-old Bowie and four-year-old Ace, whom she shares with husband and former co-star Matthew Wolfenden.

Speaking to OK! about feeling ‘mum guilt’, Charley explained, “I do have mum guilt, definitely – I think every mum does. Even if you go for a coffee with a friend, you have mum guilt – you can’t really get rid of it. It’s ingrained in us, isn’t it?”.

“And I think it’ll always be there, no matter where I’m working. If I want to work, I think I just have to get used to that feeling – it isn’t going anywhere”.

Webb went on to say, “The work-life balance was quite difficult at times with three children, so it felt like the right time to make the jump and try other stuff”.

The actress then spoke more about how busy her work schedule was when she was acting in Emmerdale and how she wanted a change from the ‘full on’ days.

“When I was at Emmerdale, it was full-on every day and it just got to the point where I wanted to do new things and I wanted to be at home more. I’ve got three children so the juggle was quite a lot”.

“I’m really lucky that I’ve landed work quite quickly, and on things that I’ve wanted to work on, so it’s been good. I’ve really enjoyed having more time at home between working”.

Charley is now taking to the stage in Quiz, a dramatisation of the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal.

The semi-fictional stage show begins this week in West Sussex and Charley will tour nationwide up until the final show in Birmingham this December.