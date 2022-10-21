Emmerdale actress Laura Norton welcomes her second child

The Emmerdale family just got a little bit bigger!

Laura Norton has given birth to her second child alongside her fiancé and former co-star Mark Jordan. The pair have welcomed a beautiful baby girl.

The 39-year-old actress, who is best known for her time playing Kerry Wyatt on the popular ITV soap, shared the wonderful news on Instagram last night, and also revealed their little one’s name.

“She’s here!!!! We’ve baked another belta”, Laura teased in her caption, along with a gorgeous photo of their baby girl being cradled by Mark.

“This little superstar joined us on Mon 17th October,” Laura went on to reveal. “She’s dead clever and a tiny little bundle of joy and beauty.”

In the conclusion of her caption, Laura decided to share her daughter’s name. “Ronnie Jordon”, she wrote sweetly.

In a separate Instagram post, Mark revealed an adorable video of himself cradling his new baby girl. “Ronnie Jordon born 17th October 2022,” he wrote. “Filling our hearts with joy.”

The actor, who is best known for playing Daz Spencer in Emmerdale, went on to pay tribute to his partner. “Truly blessed and totally thankful to have such a wonderful family,” he gushed. “Thank you @laura_norts for being an incredible mama x”.

Since announcing the arrival of their newborn, Laura and Mark have been flooded with congratulations and well-wishes.

“Oh my god Laura!”, commented fellow Emmerdale star Hayley Soraya Tamaddon. “congratulations my darling!”.

“I can’t wait to meet her awww! Congrats”, penned Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer in the soap.

“Soooo happy for you all,” wrote Mark Charnock, best known for playing Marlon Dingle. “How absolutely gorgeous. Xxx”.

Laura and Mark kept their pregnancy news quiet for many months, as they only revealed in August of this year that they were expecting their second child.

“Round 2…”, Laura had said on Instagram, alongside a photo of the couple beaming at one another with the actress’ bump on full display.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Jesse, into the world in February 2021. The couple have been engaged since 2018, after meeting on the set of Emmerdale.

Congratulations to Laura and Mark!