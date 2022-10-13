Emma Willis opens up about suffering heartbreaking miscarriage

Former Big Brother presenter Emma Willis has tearfully opened up about suffering a miscarriage on the latest episode of her maternity television show Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

As it is Baby Loss Awareness Week, the episode was based around providing support for grieving parents, and while Emma was learning about bereavement care from a midwife at the hospital, she reflected on her own experience of baby loss.

Willis shared an emotional clip from this week’s episode to her 1.8M Instagram followers.

When talking one-on-one to the camera, Emma was asked by a producer, “Can you just even imagine what it must be like to be in that situation?”.

Willis replied, “No I can’t, I can’t, I can’t imagine". Before she adds, "I don’t know how to answer this because I can imagine, because it happened to me”.

“I had a miscarriage, I was about seven weeks, in 2007. I hadn’t got children so I don’t think I probably really appreciated the fact that I was losing a child”.

The 46-year-old wiped her eyes as she continued to explain, “When I came here, that kind of triggered much more thinking and reflection, and I think maybe that’s why it's hit me much harder this time because I’ve thought more about my experience and what happened. Now I have children, now I realise the extent of that loss“.

Emma captioned the post, “Our episode this week is about supporting parents who are, or have, suffered the loss of a baby… This is a vital part of working on a Maternity ward”.

“It’s also something that triggered a difficult period of reflection for me around my own miscarriage… Everyone's experience is different. The grief can stay with you always, but so can the heartfelt warmth and care that this incredible team give at the start of that journey”.

The TV presenter was flooded with messages of support from celebrity friends and fans alike. Her best friend and winner of I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here, Giovanna Fletcher, penned, “Love you endlessly Xxxx”.

A fan of Emma’s wrote, “So powerful & emotional. Although this is such a sad subject I’m pleased to see this subject is getting the exposure it deserves”.

“This will be a tough one to watch, but so necessary, Thank you Emma xxx”, said a second follower. A third added, “Oh Emma, it’s so hard. Sending you a big hug”.

Since suffering her tragic miscarriage, Emma has welcomed three children into the world with her husband Matt Willis- 13-year-old Isabelle, 10-year-old Ace and six-year-old Trixie.

Emma Willis: Delivering Babies airs at 9pm every Thursday on Channel W.