Emma Willis launches new size 6-22 collection with Next

Just a month after launching her successful September edit, Emma Willis’ latest collection with Next features cosy outerwear, comfortable denim and chunky knitwear to see you through the colder months in style.

Available in sizes 6-22 and designed by the presenter herself, the latest range will launch exclusively on the Next website on the 27th October and in selected Next stores from the 3rd December.

While the previous edit featured more muted neutral tones, Emma’s latest collection has a spectrum of different shades to choose from – including bright orange, dark blue and soft olive.

Whether you’re adventurous with colour or more understated with your palette choices, there’s no reason why winter has to signal an exodus of colour from your wardrobe. Go bold with orange roll necks and rust-coloured trousers, or blend in with neutral cotton shirts and sky blue denim from the presenter’s latest range.

Alongside bright colours (which Emma previously shied away from), the latest collection also carries a wide range of fabrics and patterns. Stand out pieces include a long-sleeved animal print dress as well as a jacket and trousers combo in olive velvet – perfect for any small gatherings booked into your calendar.

“It's no surprise that we've done another suit for this collection…but this time we've done something totally different! We have gone velvet, we have gone green, and it’s super comfortable, super slouchy, and perfect for Christmas.” – Emma Willis

WRAPPING UP WARM FOR WINTER WALKS

With the colder months now upon us, the presenter-turned-designer’s latest range features the perfect pieces for outdoor jaunts and park walks.

Ranging from the more formal khaki boucle reverse coat to the casual and weather-proof padded jacket, there’s something for everyone in Emma’s latest collection.

As well as helping you stay cosy when out and about, the pieces are also available in Regular or Curve sizes, so you can choose a fit that’s right for you.

Underneath, pair your stylish outerwear choice with a warm jumper. The latest range features two variants; the orange chunky roll neck and the khaki rib high neck. The former provides that extra layer of warmth around the face, while the latter matches the boucle reverse coat perfectly for a monochrome look.

“This jumper was such a hit in the last collection we've done it again but in a brand new colour, with trousers to match.”

REVAMPING THE WORK-FROM-HOME WARDROBE

While the previous edit was all about getting comfortable with cosy loungewear, Emma’s latest range is more about adding that element of professionalism back into your wardrobe.

White cotton shirts, cropped denim and wide leg trousers all evoke a decidedly professional feel, should you decide to forego the loungewear and pyjamas and opt for something more work-appropriate while at home.

With soft fabrications like cotton and satin appearing within some of the pieces, it’s clear that comfort is still at the forefront of Emma’s philosophy as a designer. The latest range strikes the perfect balance between professional attire and comfort-on-the-go, making it a great accompaniment to your work-from-home wardrobe.

For more visit the Next website here.