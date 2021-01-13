Emma Roberts shares the first photo of her adorable baby boy

New-mum Emma Roberts and boyfriend Garrett Hedlund welcomed the birth of their first child towards the end of last year, a beautiful baby boy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday evening, Emma shared the first photo of her son, finally introducing him to the world.

“Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right,” the 29-year-old actress lovingly wrote, alongside a gorgeous photo of Emma, seen wearing a beautiful orange Stella McCartney dress, cradling her baby boy.

“Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund,” Emma added, revealing their son’s full name. The name Rhodes, which suits their baby boy perfectly, is derived from Old English origin, meaning ‘a clearing in the woods’. Meanwhile, the middle name of Robert is of course a fitting homage to his mother’s surname.

Of course friends, family and fans of the star rushed to the comment section to share messages of love and congratulations, including Reese Witherspoon, who commented, "Oh baby!! Congrats!!"

Mum-to-be Ashley Tisdale gushed, "I just liked it twice!!! Congrats beautiful."

Meanwhile, both Taylor Lautner and fellow Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd each commented three heart emojis.

The Holidate actress announced the wonderful news that she was expecting last August by sharing a photo showing off her growing bump, with dad-to-be Garrett by her side. “Me…and my two favorite guys,” she wrote alongside the sweet image.

Since then, Emma has opened up about her fertility struggles, and egg-freezing journey, explaining that she had been suffering with endometriosis for years before finally being diagnosed.

“Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options’,” Emma revealed in an interview with Cosmopolitan.

“It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant,” Emma recalled, adding, “This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”