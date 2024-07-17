Emma Roberts announces engagement to boyfriend Cody John

Wedding bells will soon be ringing!

Congratulations are in order for Emma Roberts and her partner Cody John as they have announced their engagement.

The Wild Child actress shared the exciting news on social media and debuted a snap of her stunning ring to fans.

On Instagram, Emma posted a selfie to her 20.6M followers of her and Cody smiling from ear-to-ear as she showcased the rock on her finger.

In the caption of the post, the 33-year-old wrote, “putting this here before my mom tells everyone”.

The message seems to jokingly reference a social media post her mum, Kelly Cunningham, made last year that shows Emma’s son’s face, which she posted without asking the American Horror Story star.

At the time, Roberts re-shared the image of Rhodes, whom she shares with her ex-partner Garrett Hedlund, to her Instagram Stories and said, “When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever”.

After revealing her engagement news online, many famous faces and fans alike flooded the comments with congratulatory messages for Emma and Cody.

Glee actress Lea Michele wrote, “Already planning the bachelorette!!!! So happy for you babe!!!”.

“Congrats!!!!!!!”, penned Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan.

Baby Driver’s Eiza González added, “Congratulations my love!!! so happy for you”.

Emma and Cody haven’t confirmed how long they’ve been an item for as they mainly keep their relationship private.

The pair first went ‘Instagram Official’ in August 2022 when John, who is also an actor, unveiled a sweet black and white photo of him and Roberts kissing on a boat.

Later that year, Emma shared a heartwarming picture of them holding hands together on the set of her movie Space Cadet.