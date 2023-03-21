Emma Hemming-Willis marks 14 years of marriage to husband Bruce

Today marks 14 years of marriage for Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Hemming-Willis.

Although it is a day of celebration, Emma has also taken time to reflect on being a caregiver for her husband as his frontotemporal dementia progresses.

Sharing a photo of a gorgeous bouquet of flowers to her 765K Instagram followers as she talk about ‘acts of kindness’, Emma opened up about the difficulty of ‘special occasions’ when a loved one is not well.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Today marks 14 years of marriage to the greatest love of my life. I woke with my heart full but what my mind kept going back to was another persons act of kindness yesterday I wanted to share as it inspired the heck out of me”.

“In passing at a school event for our children, I mentioned to my friend that our anniversary was tomorrow. Cut to, I get a text from my friend later that day that said she left “a little something” for me at my door”.

Emma continued, “It was this sweet bouquet of flowers (pictured) with a note that said Happy Anniversary amongst other things”.

“It got me thinking about how hard these types of “special occasions” can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can’t. And that is what it is”.

The Red 2 actress added, “So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don’t ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time”.

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and in February of this year, the Die Hard’s family shared an update on his health to reveal his FTD diagnosis. They explained, “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces”.

Emma and Bruce tied the knot in 2009 in the Turks and Caicos Islands and went on to have a civil ceremony in Beverly Hills.