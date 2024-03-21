Emma Heming Willis pens sweet anniversary tribute to husband Bruce

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis are celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The pair are marking 15 years of marriage together and Emma has admitted to being ‘so proud’ of their relationship.

To celebrate the big day on social media, Emma has penned a heartwarming tribute for her husband.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old unveiled a sweet photo of her and her Die Hard star husband sharing a kiss to her 935K followers.

In the caption of the post, Emma spoke about choosing to celebrate the milestone rather than ‘wallow in sorrow’ amid Bruce’s battle with frontotemporal dementia.

She wrote, “Today marks our 15th wedding anniversary! And today, I can make a choice. I can wallow in sorrow or I can celebrate it”.

“I call this the “remarkable reframe.” What I know is there is so much to celebrate. Our union and connection is probably stronger than ever”.

“We have two bright, fun and healthy daughters. We have a family unit that is built on mutual respect and admiration. And simply, I just love and adore the man I married”.

Emma then added, “I’m so proud of what we have and continue to create. So, happy crystal anniversary to us!”.

Earlier this week, Emma celebrated her husband’s 69th birthday by penning a moving tribute that reads, “Being wrapped in his arms is the safest place in this whole wide world. He’s a true gentle-man. With so much love to give and share. That’s what I get to see, his true core”.

Emma and Bruce first met in 2007 and went on to tie the knot in Turks and Caicos in 2009. Less than a week later, they headed to Beverly Hills and wed again in a civil ceremony.

The couple share two children together- 11-year-old Mabel and nine-year-old Evelyn.

Bruce also shares three daughters with his ex-wife Demi Moore- 35-year-old Rumer, 32-year-old Scout and 30-year-old Tallulah.

At the beginning of 2022, Bruce’s family revealed he had been diagnosed with aphasia and confirmed that he would be ‘stepping away’ from his career in acting.

A year later, the Willis family announced that Bruce’s aphasia had developed into frontotemporal dementia.