Emily Atack calls out trolls for criticising her baby bump pics

Emily Atack has hit out at comments criticising her for regularly cradling her baby bump.

The actress and comedian is currently expecting her first child with her partner, Dr Alistair Garner.

After announcing her baby news in late December, Emily has now taken the opportunity to call out trolling messages about her pregnancy.

Earlier today, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram stories to re-post a comment that she received on photos from the BAFTA Film Awards, which Emily attended on Sunday.

“How heavy is the bump? Not seen a picture with your hand off it,” the user wrote at the time, to which Emily replied: “I find this so interesting.”

“I, like so many women, get so many comments and questions like this (mainly from men) asking why I feel the need to always be cradling my baby bump, or touching it in some way. It seems to really irritate some people,” the mum-to-be continued.

“My only answer, is that it’s my baby I’m physically carrying. It’s one of the most natural instincts in the world. It’s a sign of affection and protection. And I’m probably hungry too. Hope this answers your pestiferous questions,” she concluded.

The Inbetweeners actress then went on to share another trolling comment that she had received, which read: “Looks terrible! And I really hate that ‘cradling of the baby bump’. So affected; it screams ‘look at me, I’m pregnant, aren’t I superior to you.’ Ugh!”.

“I’m carrying a human love not a Prada sodding handbag,” Emily wrote back in defence.

On December 30, Emily confirmed to the world that she is expecting her first child. At the time, the TV star chose to post a black-and-white snap of herself, with her blossoming bump on show.

“Hello Everyone, it’s been a little while but I’m back with some news. I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she penned.