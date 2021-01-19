Emily Andre on the challenges of becoming a young mum

NHS doctor Emily Andre, has opened up about what it was like becoming a first time mum at the young age of 24.

Emily and her husband Peter Andre welcomed the birth of their daughter Amelia, sweetly nicknamed Millie, in 2014, before she gave birth to her second child, Theodore, in 2016.

In her recent column for OK! Magazine, Emily commented on how Loose Women panellist Stacey Solomon had recently admitted that she was shamed for having her first child at 17-years-old, and received countless dirty looks from strangers.

“Unfortunately, I think the stigma around being a young mum can still exist, but it’s wrong and nobody should judge you for the age you decide to have children. We need to support young mums,” Emily wrote.

Going on to detail her own experience of first-time motherhood, Emily said, “I was 24 when I had Millie, which I still count as quite young. That was hard at times, too. It’s really challenging and the last thing you need is people giving you dirty looks!”

However, the 31-year-old doctor went on to explain how it wasn’t too long ago, that 24-years-of-age would have seemed a bit old to have your first baby.

“I think that only a few generations ago people became parents much younger, and it’s only relatively recently that attitudes have changed. Back then, 24 would probably have been old to have your first baby!” she exclaimed.

Emily is also a loving step-mum to Peter’s two older children from his previous marriage to Katie Price, 15-year-old Junior and 13-year-old Princess.