Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa just had the BEST GoT reunion

Game of Thrones fans, prepare for some immense enjoyment.

Two of the show's most beloved characters, whose on-screen romance sadly ended in tragedy have reunited at the Iron Throne.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share a very dramatic shot in front of what looks like a cut-out of the iconic throne.

Jason is holding Emilia in his arms in an attempt at 'the lift' from Dirty Dancing.

'FYI…This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from dirty dancing.'

'Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever,' Emilia captioned the post.

Jason also posted a sweet snap of himself and Emilia, and the pair are obviously besties off-screen.

'Moon of my life @emilia_clarke every time I leave you my face hurts from smiling to much. I Fucking love you forever. Aloha,' he wrote.

Betsie goals, tbh.