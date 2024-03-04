Emerald Park unveils Dino-Themed Easter Extravaganza!

Pictured is Rose Woods, age 6 with Trixie the giant T-Rex as part of ‘Dino Roar’ at Emerald Park

Budding dino enthusiasts can stomp on down to Emerald Park this Easter to enjoy ‘Dino Roar’, an interactive dinosaur meet and greet event! From Saturday, 23rd of March to Friday 29th of March, families are invited to embark on an exciting journey back to Jurassic times, with a range of dino-themed activities to entertain visitors of all ages.

Located in Ashbourne, Co. Meath treasure family memories this Easter at Ireland’s only theme park and zoo. Access to ‘Dino Roar’ is included in all Emerald Park entry tickets, available now from www.emeraldpark.ie.

The perfect family day out this Easter midterm, ‘Dino Roar’ will include four daily meet and greets where guests will have a chance to get up close and personal with Jurassic giants! Travel back in time and enjoy a dino-tastic meet and greet experience at the park. Families can get ready to roar and explore, immersing themselves in their very own pre-historic expedition as they meet the dino rangers, learn fun facts about their favourite species before getting their photo taken with Trixie, the giant T-Rex!

Pictured are Dino Ranger, Eva Kelly with Terri the Triceratops and Rose Woods

But the roar-some fun doesn’t stop there! An Emerald Easter Adventure will take place on Saturday, 30th of March and Sunday, 31st of March. Upon arrival collect your Easter hunt map and get ready to hop, skip and jump for clues as you embark on a day out filled with eggs-ploration! Sweet treasure awaits with Easter treats up for grabs for everyone who completes the hunt, but that’s not all, guests who take part will also be in with a lucky chance to win 4 All Access tickets to the opening of Tír Na nÓg, Emerald Park’s first fully themed and immersive land which opens this summer!

Pictured is Dino Ranger, Eva Kelly with Stevie the Spinosaurus

Speaking on the opening, General Manager of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle said, ‘We’re delighted to be re-opening our doors to guests and we look forward to welcoming families of all ages for the ultimate day out over midterm break with the ‘Dino Roar’ experience. 2024 is set to be our biggest season yet with the opening of our Tír Na nÓg land later this year and we look forward to revealing some exciting updates soon.”

In addition to dino-themed activities, Emerald Park offers something for everyone! Younger adventurers can enjoy the ‘Junior Zone’ with Crazy Bus, Balloon Chase, and Lady Bird Loop amongst the attractions. Older kids and adults looking for their next adrenaline rush can immerse themselves in a host of exhilarating activities too. Ride the Cú Chúlainn Coaster, or take a splash on Ireland’s only flume attraction, Viking Voyage! Put your animal trivia skills to the test at the Emerald Park Zoo! Home to more than 250 animals, see some diverse animals from Amur Tigers, Amur Leopards, Ring-Tailed Lemurs and Mountain Lions to a fascinating array of birds of prey!

www.emeraldpark.ie