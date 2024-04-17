Emerald Park reveals names of its two brand new rollercoasters

Emerald Park has finally announced the names of its two new rollercoasters!

As part of its first fully themed and immersive land, Tír Na nÓg, the beloved theme park and zoo has included two new rides for visitors to enjoy.

Due to open next month, with an official opening date to be revealed very soon, the theme park and zoo can now reveal the names of its intertwining rollercoasters, ‘Na Fianna Force’ and ‘The Quest’. As the longest intertwining family and thrill coaster in Europe, these two new coasters will offer an unparalleled rush for thrill-seekers!

‘Na Fianna Force’ is a suspended thrill coaster, reaching heights of 32 metres and speeds of up to 90km/h. Getting its name from the legendary band of Celtic warriors, ‘Na Fianna Force’ is the biggest coaster in Tír Na nÓg. It has lots of delights for adrenaline junkies, such as a 360 zero-G roll and an upward helix.

Intertwined with ‘Na Fianna Force’ is ‘The Quest’, a family boomerang rollercoaster, which will have riders embark on a quest to the mystical land of Tír na nÓg. Soar to the top of a ruined castle tower as you travel at speeds up to 60km/h and heights of 25 metres. Prepare to travel forward and backwards with all the family!

Tír Na nÓg will also be home to a third attraction, ‘The Celtic Dreamer’. Themed after the well-known Irish legend, Children of Lir, The Celtic Dreamer is a 56-seater Wave Swinger – a colourful, spinning, flying sensation where you can take in the sights of Tír Na nÓga as you soar to 12 metres and beyond.

With its investment of €22 million, Tír Na nÓg will also play host to new food outlets, retail spaces, and an entrance that will create real excitement and wonder.

So, what are you waiting for? Ahead of its launch next month, you can book your tickets now from www.EmeraldPark.ie.