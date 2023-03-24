Emerald Park reopens this weekend: Everything you need to know

Emerald Park will be reopening this Saturday, March 25 and has announced exciting new rides and attractions for visitors.

Ireland’s only combined theme park and zoo will have two new junior rides for younger guests as well as new arrivals to the zoo, including one of the world’s most endangered species of big cat.

With a new name to the Ashbourne theme park comes new signage and attractions such as Balloon Chase and Crazy Bus, which have been added to the Junior Zone, for young adventurers aged 3+.

The zoo has welcomed a number of animals over recent months, including Bira, an ‘Endangered’ Amur tiger, Freya, a ‘Critically Endangered’ Amur leopard and energetic squirrel monkeys. The two stunning sub-species of big cats have come to the zoo as part of the prestigious European wildlife conservation management programme, the “EEP”.

The General Manager of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle, will cut the green ribbon on Saturday to officially open the park with help from Clare and Shane McHugh from Maynooth, Co. Kildare, with their children Ellie (6), Ben (4) and Tom (2). Ben receives in-home nursing care from the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, which is the chosen charity of Emerald Park for 2023.

Carmel Doyle, CEO of The Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation said, “At Jack and Jill, we are all about giving families the gift of time through the in-home nursing care hours we fund and provide, so that the families under our care can take a much-needed break”.

“We’re thrilled at being selected as charity partner by Emerald Park and we have no doubt this will be an adventure-filled partnership that really puts the fun into fundraising”.

“On behalf of the 400 families under our care today, right across the country, we’d like to wish the Emerald Park team all the very best as they embark on this exciting new chapter, and we are very happy to be part of their story”.

Fan favourite rides of the park, Cú Chulainn, Dino Dash and World of Raptors will be ready for visitors on March 25 on what is set to be the most exciting reopening weekend yet for the beloved theme park.

As well as spending time on the thrilling rides and seeing the fascinating creatures at the zoo, guests can enjoy tasty treats as the food outlets are back open at the park. Everyone’s favourite Twisted Chip is also back on the menu.

There are also two brand-new Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops so you can enjoy your favourite ice cream the way it was originally intended.

Viking Voyage will not reopen this weekend due to ongoing upgrades on the ride, but guests can look forward to its reopening with updates coming soon.

General Manager of Emerald Park, Charles Coyle revealed, “We are excited to reopen the Park for the 2023 season and welcome guests new and old to Emerald Park to enjoy everything that the Park has to offer throughout the 50 acres of fun”.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to upgrade the park and we hope that everyone who comes through our doors will enjoy treasured moments big and small in the Park”.

When you pre-book online, All Access tickets are priced at €39 and Junior Zone tickets are €35. To celebrate the opening weekend (March 25/26) pre-book online in advance here and save up to 20%