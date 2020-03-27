Embrace the Easter ‘spirit’ with Spiced Rum Hot Cross Buns

Easter is not just about lamb legs, chocolate eggs and cute bunnies. Aldi is showing you how to ‘spice' up the humble Easter favourite – the hot cross bun – with an alcohol-infused recipe that you can create at home. Strictly for the adults only, of course!

The magic ingredient for your perfect adult only Easter bun is Aldi’s Old Hopking Spiced Rum (€16.49 70cl). The amalgamation of rich flavours that the inclusion of rum offers makes these buns perfect for Easter.

For an extra zing, add in some orange zest, to perfectly complement the warming spices of the rum!

Ingredients

(Makes 16)

300ml Whole Milk

50g Unsalted Butter

575g Plain Flour

Table Salt

75g Caster Sugar

1 tsp Baking Powder

1 Organic Egg

Old Hopking Spiced Rum

1 Orange

75g Sultanas

1 tsp Ground Cinnamon

2 tbsp Golden Syrup

Method

Boil 300ml of milk on a low heat

In a separate pan, place 50g of butter over a low heat until melted

Add the warmed milk and melted butter into a bowl, mix and leave to cool until mixture reaches room temperature

Separately, mix 500g of flour, 1 tsp of salt, 75g of caster sugar and 1sp of baking powder into a bowl

Pour in the warm milk and butter mixture and add 1 beaten egg

Add in a splash of Aldi’s Old Hopking Spiced Rum

Combine the ingredients together to form a sticky dough and place onto a floured surface

Knead until the mixture becomes smooth and springy and then place the dough into a flour-covered bowl

Cover the bowl with a damp tea towel and leave to rise for 1 hour until the mixture has doubled in size

Once the dough has risen, place the mixture back onto a floured surface

Tip in 75g of sultanas, 1 tsp of ground cinnamon and grated orange zest (optional), and knead this into the dough

Divide the dough into 16 squares and on a floured surface, roll these squares into balls

Line these balls onto a baking tray and cover with a damp tea towel to allow the balls to prove for an additional hour until they have doubled in size

Add 5 tbsp of water, 1 tbsp at a time, to 75g of plain flour to make the paste for the cross

Use this mixture to then pipe two lines across the top of the buns to make a cross on each, using a piping bag or a spoon

Place the buns in the oven at 200c/gas 7 for 20 minutes

Melt 2 tbsp of golden syrup in a pan and brush over the top of the buns whilst they’re still warm

Set aside to cool on a wire rack

ENJOY!

If you don’t fancy baking, then pop to Aldi where prices on Hot Cross Buns have dropped in time for Easter!