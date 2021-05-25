ELY Wine Bar launches nationwide wine & food delivery service

Staycations and outdoor dining are covered with ELY At Home, which is now available nationwide.

Since the pandemic started, ELY have been updating and refining their online offering, investing in e-commerce and logistics while adding to the range of wines, foods and homewares. They are now offering a permanent retail service with nationwide delivery for wines, wine tastings, homeware and charcuterie.

They will also deliver the Local LovELY meal boxes within a 45km radius of their Maynooth shop to Meath, Kildare and Dublin.

They are also officially launching their retail element www.elyathome.ie on May 25th for National Wine Day!

Bringing the ELY at Home experience full circle will be their ‘tableware’ offering. Teaming up with local makers such as Emma’s Candles, Coolree Design and Burren Woodworking to source locally made candles and cheese boards.

They will also include glasses and centrepieces from the likes of Ferm Living, a brand celebrated for their chic Scandanavian style. Customers will love the simplicity, luxury and graphic element they bring, literally, to the table.

Their e-commerce platform will focus on bringing the ELY experience to the public – to be enjoyed from the comforts of home, gardens, outdoors and in their own time. The core idea is to offer everything one needs for a LovELY table or picnic, not just wines but glassware, table and homewares plus delicious Irish foods, delivered nationwide.

ELY will showcase an ever-evolving selection of their favourite wines, with over 30 new wines direct from Spain arriving this month, from organic and biodynamic cutting-edge vineyards! They also create bespoke wine boxes and host Zoom Tastings, for both companies and individuals, with their award-winning sommelier, Ian Brosnan.

They will also offer lots of gourmet goodies including a charcuterie box and ELY essential box, championing Irish food makers and producers. Plus, a selection of gift options including special bottles of wine, wine trios and carefully paired food and wine gifts.

After over 20 years of ELY Wine Bars, Michelle and Erik Robson took the giant step into retail in 2019 with the opening of ELY Wine Store in Maynooth, Co.Kildare. With a particularly strong reputation in the world of wine it was a natural progression to include the wine shop, e-commerce and gifting elements into their business model. Designed with wine lovers seeking a better range of wines at home in mind.

(*Local delivery (45k radius from Maynooth) on Meal boxes, continuously updated and seasonal, including Picnic Boxes, a BBQ Spread and the celebrated ELY Burgers. All available with or without wine.)

The service launches on National Wine Day, the 25th of May with delivery charge of €7.50 on all orders under €150 anywhere in Ireland or free over €150.