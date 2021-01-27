Elliot Page and Emma Portner file for divorce after 3 year marriage

Umbrella Academy actor, Elliot Page and his wife Emma Portner have announced that they are getting divorced, following their separation last summer.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” their joint statement read, before adding, “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends.”

Elliot married Emma, a choreographer at Broadway Dance Center, three years ago in January 2018. However, the couple decided to part ways last summer, officially separating.

This past December Elliot, famed for his Oscar-nominated role in hit 2007 film Juno, came out to the world on social media as a transgender man. He revealed that his new pronouns were he/they and that his name is Elliot.

Meanwhile, Emma publicly shared her full support for Elliot, as she wrote on Instagram, “I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world.”

“I also ask for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day. Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much,” she lovingly added.

It’s been reported by TMZ that Elliot filed for divorce from Emma in New York.