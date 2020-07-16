Ellie Goulding opens up about living apart from her husband

Ellie Goulding has opened up about how she loves living apart from her husband Caspar Jopling. The Love Me Like You Do singer has moved back home to London and her art dealer husband is remaining at their home in Oxford.

The Lights singer said she loves having time to herself. She told The Mirror about how she loves having alone time, “I love it. I love my husband – but I also love myself.”

“‘I can read a book. I can go for a run, I can eat messily. So it’s really great that you can have a partner that you don’t have to be with 24/7 – even when you’re married.”

Despite the distance, Goulding said their romance is strong, “He always buys me flowers. I was driving down the motorway in my electric car and I found a little rose in the glovebox.”

She recently told Glamour that her marriage makes her feel free “It’s a strange paradox because marriage seems as though it should give you some kind of closure for something, but I feel the opposite.”

“It feels like a kind of freedom,” she explained.

The couple tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony at York Minster last August. They held their reception at Castle Howard, where they hosted a festival themed celebration. According to reports, guests enjoyed vegan dishes, champagne and could unwind in VIP pods.

Goulding wore a bespoke Chloé gown for the church service.

The couple reportedly invited 300 guests to their nuptials, including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Sienna Miller.