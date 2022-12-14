Ellen Pompeo reveals why she is leaving Grey’s Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo has shared the real reason why she is hanging up her white coat!

After 19 seasons of playing Dr. Meredith Grey, the 53-year-old actress announced last month that she had decided to leave the medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Now, the star has chosen to open up about the reasons behind her shock exit.

"I feel super happy, but listen, the show has been incredible to me and I've loved a lot of the experience," Ellen gushed during a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Listen it's just I gotta mix it up a little bit. I'm 53, my brain is like scrambled eggs … I gotta do something new or I'm literally gonna turn into, like, [someone who] can't do the New York Times crossword puzzle every single day,” she joked.

"I mean 10 years, that's more than people keep their kids in their house — like people keep their kids in their house until they're 18 and then they send them off to college, so this is like me, like, going away to college,” Ellen continued.

The actress went on to share what she plans to do next – including filming an upcoming Hulu limited series titled Orphan, and spending time with her three children – Stella Luna (13), Sienna May (8) and Eli Christopher (5).

"I have a lot that I'm doing," Ellen explained. "I have three kids and so I take care of them, and it's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them. I'm gonna do a limited series for Hulu in the spring, which is a very cool kind of crazy true story."

In an interview with E! at the People’s Choice Awards last week, the actress noted how many more times fans can expect to see Meredith Grey on their screens. "I think I am really just in the finale this year," Ellen detailed. "I think we've aired six episodes or seven episodes, possibly. Maybe after the winter hiatus, I am in one more, maybe, and then the finale, actually."

In her farewell statement to Grey’s Anatomy last month, Ellen shared that she would be willing to do more guest appearances in the future. "This isn't your first time on the rollercoaster… you know the show must go on and I'll definitely be back to visit,” she wrote.

We’re going to miss her!