Ellen DeGeneres reveals she’s tested positive for Covid-19

American talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres reveals that she's tested positive for Covid-19.

Ellen announced the news on Twitter, addressing her 79.4M followers on Thursday evening. "Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19," she revealed.

The 62-year-old then went on to explain that fortunately, she’s “feeling fine right now,” adding, “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines."

"I'll see you all after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe. Love, Ellen."

To clear up any confusion regarding the future of her day-time talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, a spokesperson for production company, Telepictures, explained, “Following Ellen's announcement this morning, we have paused production on The Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

Season 18 of the show aired on September 18, after several months of controversy around allegations relating to workplace toxicity, resulting in three senior producers being fired in August.

Ellen addressed the allegations and rumours during the season premiere, saying, “I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected.”

“Being known as the 'Be Kind Lady' is a tricky position to be in,” she confessed, adding, “The truth is I am that person you see on TV. I am also a lot of other things. Sometimes I get sad. I get mad. I get anxious. I get frustrated. I get impatient — and I am working on all of that. … I am a work in progress."