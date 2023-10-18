Ella Thomas speaks out about relationship milestone with Tyrique

Ella Thomas has been opening up about her relationship with her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde.

The pair first met during their appearance on Love Island earlier this year. They ended up coming in third place for their season.

While Ella and Tyrique’s relationship is still going strong, they have admitted that their individual work schedules have been super busy, which has put a halt on them hitting a milestone- moving in together.

Ella opened up about their plans to move in together to MailOnline, explaining, “We are looking to move in together, but I think we were kind of rushing at the beginning by thinking we need to move in”.

“We're just taking more of our time now and are just going to try and move in in the New Year”.

She added, “We are both so busy, and it's a lot looking for a flat and trying to get settled to the new life and everything. So we're just taking our time on it now”.

Ella then revealed where they were planning on getting a place together.

The former Islander said, “I think it just makes sense because so much of my work is in London now. So I do want to move to London. He lives in Essex so it's not that far away”.

Earlier this month, Tyrique spoke about him and Ella finding a home together during his appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast. He admitted, “We ain't moved in together. We have hit a little speed bump on that since”.

“She wants to move to London basically but I'm an Essex boy and I love Essex…That's what I'm saying, one of us needs to compromise … or we don't”.