Elizabeth Debicki will star as Diana in final seasons of The Crown

Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the fifth and sixth season of The Crown. The Night Manager actress said she is honoured to star in the beloved historical drama series.

She commented, “Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many. It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

Emma Corrin will play Lady Diana Spencer in series four of The Crown. The actress vowed to honour Diana’s legacy.

“Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice.”

It is understood that Peter Morgan, creator of The Crown, has no intention on holding back from telling Diana’s true story.

A source revealed that the royals may not be impressed with her character. “[He] is not going to hold back on how Diana impacted the Royal Family, just as he didn’t when he wrote The Queen. It could ruffle a few feathers.”