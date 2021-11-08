Elizabeth Debicki stuns in Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’

Elizabeth Debicki has recreated Princess Diana’s iconic ‘Revenge Dress’ look for season five of The Crown, and the resemblance is uncanny!

Like many people, we’ve been absolutely obsessed with Netflix’s regal drama ever since it arrived on the streaming service back in 2016. Now filming its fifth season, The Crown will take viewers into the 1990’s, touching on the hugely publicized split between Diana and Prince Charles.

Diana originally wore this glamorous Christina Stambolian dress to a Vanity Fair fundraiser for the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994. The look inspired the term ‘revenge dress’ as she wore it on the same night in which a documentary aired, with her estranged husband Prince Charles admitting to having an affair with Camilla Parker Bowles while he and Diana were married.

The dress in question is a black silk, off-the-shoulder number, featuring a form-fitting shape and a sweetheart neckline.

Diana paired the sultry dress with a layered pearl choker adorned with a statement jewell, sheer black tights and simple black heels.

Greek designer Stambolian previously revealed to Vanity Fair that Diana had originally purchased the dress in 1991 but deemed it too “risqué” to wear until that night.

As seen in these snaps from the set of The Crown season five, Debicki is the spitting image of the people’s princess, well and truly stepping into the role of Princess Diana. Debicki is taking over from Emma Corrin who portrayed the character in season four, winning a Golden Globe award for Best Actress.

Other new cast members being introduced this season include Imelda Staunton who will play Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce who will star as Prince Phillip, Lesley Manville who will portray Princess Margaret and Dominic West who will play Prince Charles.

While we still don’t have a release date for season five just yet, we do know that it will arrive on Netflix at some stage in 2022.