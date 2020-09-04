Switch up your skincare routine with these wonderful new oils

Yon-Ka is a staple of the Irish beauty scene much loved by Irish women so when the brand launches new products, you can expect them to have strong efficacy and lasting results.

After launching its very first customized products in 1960, Yon-Ka reaffirms its customized care policy thanks to a new Booster collection. The Yon-Ka Boosters consist of four targeted treatments, formulated with natural active ingredients, designed to customise day and night creams so they can address a multitude of needs and allow you to adapt precisely to what your skin needs whenever it needs it. This is the perfect addition to elevate and tailor your routine, unique to your beauty requirements.

You can now boost your favourite cream with the Yon-Ka Booster Oils, €49.50 which work to customise your skincare according to your needs. Most people are impressed with the results of their day cream and loyally use it with confidence as part of their daily routine. Yet knowing the needs of the skin can change, they want to also be able to adapt the routine when the skin may need it the most i.e. fatigue, seasonal changes, exposure, mask wearing etc. There are four products in the new range:

PROTECT – Defense + (Antioxidant Booster)

This Gentle and Nourishing oil, rich in antioxidant ingredients, protects the skin against drying environmental aggressors and helps prevent early signs of aging. The pine bark polyphenols and the pomegranate found in DEFENSE+ allow to promote the skin's elasticity and glowing complexion while visibly smoothing skin's texture.

This booster fights oxidative stress from sun rays, smoking, pollution and daily stress. This "shield effect" helps prevent the appearance of the signs of aging.

Its benefits, completed with nourishing factors, make it the ally of choice of dry skins, and even more so of city dwellers.

HYDRATE – Hydra + (Hydration Booster)

This super-hydrating solution diminishes rough spots and the feeling of tautness. Softened and comforted, the skin quickly recovers its natural glow. HYDRA+ is the best friend of dry and very dry skin types that feel tight and uncomfortable. It's extremely hydrating effect lies in its concentration of PCA and vegetal glycerin. This helps the skin to glow again as it recovers its suppleness and softness.

HYDRA+ water base texture melts perfectly into the other creams.

NOURISH – Nutri + (Nutrition Booster)

This ultra- energetic oil nourishes and revitalizes all skin types and ages that are weakened. Whether dry or oily. The skin lightens up, recovering its suppleness, tone & vitality. Climate, fatigue, medical treatments are some of the numerous factors damaging to the skin. Redness, tautness and roughness are some of the signs that may indicate the skin is struggling in protecting itself. NUTRI+ nourishes and regenerates the skin and helps it become radiant again and to recover suppleness, comfort and vitality. NUTRI+ draws its vital nutriments from wheat germ oil and its revitalising essential oils from the Yon-Ka Quintessence.

LIFT – Lift + (Firmness Booster)

This rosemary-based solution provides first rate firmness reinforcement for skin that lacks energy. The skin is visibly smoother, firmer, and redefined. LIFT+ acts upon skin slackening, regardless of how it occurred: weight loss, fatigue, aging etc. To help fight the lack of firmness, this booster combines the power of Yon-Ka's Quintessence and the benefits of rosemary and hop. A toned and firm skin is the result of perfect hydration: this is why we enriched LIFT+ with hydrating agents such as PCA and vegetal glycerin.

Yon-ka Paris skincare is available from professional salons nationwide.