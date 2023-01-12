Ekin-Su struck with fever days before Dancing On Ice launch

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu might not be able to attend the launch of Dancing On Ice!

The reigning Love Island winner is currently signed up for the brand new series of the ITV competition show, which is due to launch this Sunday night, January 12. However, the 28-year-old Turkish actress has since revealed today that she isn’t feeling her best.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, she shared a worrying update with her 104.7K followers. “Very ill,” she stated. “doctors have told me to rest hopefully I can recover very quickly ready for Sunday,” Ekin-Su added, along with a prayer hands emoji.

Ekin-Su had previously warned her fans that she hasn’t been feeling well for some time. “Had this flu for over a month now!”, she posted on Twitter yesterday. “Not what you need for the live show Sunday! Need to rest”.

Luckily for the reality star, however, it appears as though she has got an abundance of love and support around her as she tries to get well enough to make her skating debut.

Taking to Instagram earlier this afternoon, Ekin-Su’s boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti, with whom she won the eighth series of Love Island last summer, posted a heartfelt snap of himself cuddling his girlfriend in bed.

“Someone’s home with the fever,” Davide wrote in his caption, alongside an ill person emoji. “In good hands tho”, he added sweetly.

Credit: Davide Sanclimenti Instagram

Ekin-Su was first announced as a Dancing On Ice contestant back in October of last year, to the delight of Love Island fans. In true Ekin-Su fashion, she has already stated that she is in it to win it. “Yes I am, otherwise I'm not doing it,” she explained at the press launch for Dancing On Ice earlier this month.

“I don't mind going home early but my mind doesn't work like that. If I'm doing it, I'm putting 100 per cent in,” she insisted.

Fingers crossed Ekin-Su will be able to make her ice debut on Sunday!