Ekin-Su speaks out about Earthquake victim who left her in tears

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has opened up about her recent visit to Turkey, where she saw the devastation left behind following the earthquake that took place earlier this year.

The Love Island winner and her partner Davide went to Turkey to lend a hand to victims and spread awareness of the work that needs to be done there.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, Ekin-Su spoke about the ‘traumatising’ visit and shared details of a little girl who asked the reality TV star to adopt her.

While Ekin-Su said she “would love to take her”, she admitted she “just wants to raise awareness”.

After presenter Susanna Reid asked, “Do you know what the story was behind the little girl who asked you to take her home with Davide?”, Ekin-Su spoke about the heartbreaking experience.

“So, she doesn't remember much of the actual event. It was 4am, and all of a sudden, it was black. Everything was shaking. The walls were coming down and she was just screaming ‘Mum, mum, mum’”.

“And she doesn't remember anything else, and I think she has a little brother as well and that's all it is. And she just wants mum – mum, mum, mum. Anyone who comes in and gives her love, she just attaches herself and cannot let go”.

“I think she was about four, very very young. I think her father is alive, I think her mum is not alive”.

When admitting she “would love to take her”, Culculoglu explained, “But once you bring one home you want to help them all. I really just want to raise awareness. We don't know how lucky we are to be in the UK”.

“She wanted me to stay and be her mum because she had lost hers. I couldn’t hold my tears in. It felt very overwhelming. Some of the other children had also lost family members”.

Ekin-Su spoke candidly about her trip on Instagram last week after she shared footage and photos from her time there to her 3.2M followers.

She penned, “This trip has been the most emotional, moving experience in my life. I will never forget those words from the little girl who lost her mum from the earthquake say “Will you be my mum and take me home”. That moment will forever stay will with me”.

“What I learnt in this trip that love is unconditional and we always take things for granted in normal day life… life is so short. One day you’re here and then the next second life is gone”.