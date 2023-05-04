Ed Sheeran leads amazing lineup for this week’s Late Late Show

May has arrived, which means that we’re into the final few weeks of Ryan Tubridy’s hosting duties on The Late Late Show.

The presenter is due to depart the show on May 26, but until then, we still have lots of entertainment to enjoy!

This week’s guests for the Late Late have been revealed, and hit music superstar Ed Sheeran is leading the lineup.

Ed’s new album Subtract is being released tomorrow, and to celebrate the launch, he will be treating viewers to some exclusive acoustic performances.

Ed will also speak to Ryan in depth about the difficulties he experienced throughout the course of last year, including the death of his close friend Jamal Edwards, and his wife Cherry’s cancer diagnosis while she was pregnant with their second child.

Actress Caitríona Balfe will then join Ryan live in the studio to discuss the success of Outlander, which she stars in as Claire Fraser. The Monaghan native will also speak about her passion for better working conditions for models, as well as her experience at the Oscars last year, which she attended for her role in the hit film Belfast.

RTÉ One’s new series Gaelic in the Joy is due to launch on May 17. To mark the occasion, Dublin GAA star Philly McMahon, comedian Rory O’Connor (Rory Stories) and governor of Mountjoy Prison Edward Mullins will be telling viewers about their time making the series, in which they gave rehabilitated prisoners the opportunity to play in Croke Park.

Junk Kouture is back once again this year, which celebrates young people creating incredible fashion designs from recycled products. Ryan will be greeting five models in the studio, who will be showing off some of the remarkable outfits that young Irish students have made.

2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Ireland Women’s National Team, and a few of the team’s alumni will be telling Ryan what it meant to be the first women to represent Ireland at a senior level.

Last but not least, Rachel Mae Hannon will be live in the studio to give a performance of her new single The Boys.

You can catch all of the action on The Late Late Show tomorrow night, Friday, May 5, on RTÉ One at 9:35pm.