Easy breezy summer dresses to help you cool down during the heatwave

Temperatures are due to soar this weekend and we’re about to experience a mega heatwave for the first time this year. To help us feel easy breezy on these insufferable, hot, balmy days, we’re going to be digging into our summer wardrobe and living in light, airy sundresses all day, every day.

There really is something so nice about throwing on a cute summer dress as opposed to having to put together an entire outfit. After all, the right summer dress really is timeless. Wear them with sandals or runners. Dress them up with some jazzy earrings or keep it casual with a practical bucket hat. The options are endless!

If you’re on the hunt for a few new sweet summer dresses to bulk up your summer wardrobe with, then check out our top picks down below. You’re bound to be belle of the barbecue in any of these pretty little numbers!

ASOS DESIGN crochet tiered babydoll mini dress in mixed print

€42.99

asos.com

We adore the funky patterns and mixed materials featured in this darling babydoll dress from ASOS.

Smocked Strappy Maxi Dress

€69

& Other Stories

This maxi dress from & Other Stories is a summer wardrobe staple. With thin, adjustable shoulder straps it would suit every bust size too.

White and Blue Patterned Smock Top Dress

€19.99

H&M

If you want to avoid tan lines across your chest and shoulders, then you really can’t go wrong with this gorgeous strapless dress. It also comes with removable straps though if you find yourself needing some extra support.

V Neck Linen Mix Tailored Midi Dress

€74.40

Oasis

We’re obsessed with this vibrant orange colour, which just screams summer vibes. Made from 53% linen, this pretty midi dress is sure to keep you cool on these hot summer nights.

Freida Sunflower Print Tea Dress

£48

Joanie Clothing

Summer sun, sunflower fun! Freida is here and is a guaranteed wardrobe staple for years to come. Featuring a classic tea dress shape with a reverse collar leading to a button-through front, short sleeves, pockets at the hip, and a back-tie detail so you can wear it loose or nipped in at the waist.

Linen Mix Button Through Summer Dress

€31

Next Ireland

Gingham is one of our favourite summer patterns and it’s fair to say that it looks absolutely beautiful on this tiered button-down summer dress from Next.