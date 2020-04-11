Staying in: How to create a beautiful Easter table-setting at home

As Easter looms, we thought it might be inspiring to put some ideas together that can help you create a special day at home. Maria Reidy Events has made it easy while working with some of her contacts in the industry to bring you some great ideas for entertaining at home.

Whether it’s having a rhubarb Bellini, getting dressed up or creating a pretty table with some extra decor they have you covered!

Bunny ears napkin fold

Pick your napkin – fold into a triangle, roll, wrap around your egg and tie with ribbon or twine.

The fold works best with a square napkin (any material – even paper works!)

Mix and match glassware

Maria and her team love the combination of coloured and eclectic glassware against white crisp linen. Use what you have at home – try to use similar hues of colour to give a cohesive look.

Pop of colour

Skip the usual pastels in favour of bold and bright colours that celebrate spring.

Mix and match stems from your local grocery store or garden, very often what you need is right outside your door.

A collection of smaller vases or old bottles, such as empty gin bottles, a mismatched look can work well if the colours are pulled together by the flowers.

Blue Drumshambo Gunpowder Gin bottles are really lovely for this.

Decorate your table with your dessert

Whether it is home baked, or shop bought, why not make your cake a feature.

An effortless way to decorate your Easter tablescape is to use your dessert as a centrepiece.

Place your dessert of choice on a cake stand and arrange it at the centre of the table.

Remember to cover it with a glass dome to avoid any wandering fingers during dinner.

The space

Maria advises to always work with the surroundings. Rather than put in something that feels out of place or alien to the space, put thought into what’s already in the room.

The table must not compete with its surroundings. Ask yourself; is it a modern contemporary setting, rustic or old world?

How are the shapes, structures and setting going to work when people walk in?

What is going to be the most visually striking set up?

Dress up

We are living through unusual times and so it makes the day special when you make an effort to put on a little bit of glam!

If you have young children suggest they make an Easter bonnet with a prize for the best one on the day!

With thanks to our contributors

Photo Credits