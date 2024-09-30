EastEnders star Lacey Turner reveals she’s pregnant

Lacey Turner is pregnant!

Congratulations are in order for Lacey and her husband Matt as they have announced the wonderful news that they’re expecting another child together.

The couple are already proud parents to five-year-old Dusty and three-year-old Trilby.

To share her pregnancy news with the world, the EastEnders actress took to Instagram to share sweet family photos with her 533K Instagram followers.

In one of the snaps, Dusty and Trilby could be seen at the beach as they held up Lacey’s baby scan images.

Another sweet picture shows Lacey and Matt alongside their little ones as they grin from ear-to-ear while showcasing the sonogram pictures.

Turner captioned the adorable post, “Aren’t we lucky…..”.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.