Eastenders star Kellie Bright shares her baby boy’s unusual name

Eastenders actress Kellie Bright is now a mum-of-three as she and husband Paul Stocker welcomed the birth of their third son, who they sweetly named Rudy Joy Stocker.

Their little bundle of joy arrived into the world on July 22 at 4:05pm weighing 7lbs 14oz. Little Rudy is now a baby brother to the pair’s two older boys, nine-year-old Freddy and four-year-old Gene.

Speaking about the special meaning behind her baby boy’s name in an interview with OK! Magazine, Kellie said, “Joy was my nana’s name and I said that whether we had a boy or a girl, I would really like the middle name to be Joy as she meant such a lot to me.”

Meanwhile, the couple weren’t entirely sure about Rudy as a first name, as Kellie recalls, “We weren’t sold on Rudy until about a week before I had him, but it’s been on my boys’ list for a while and was definitely around when I had Gene.”

According to nameberry.com, the name Rudy is traditionally a boy’s name of German origins meaning ‘famous wolf’.

Speaking about her labour and delivery experience this time around, the 45-year-old actress revealed that it went a lot faster than expected, commenting that “he flew out!”

“I was induced at 37-and-a-half weeks because they were worried about the baby’s size. I’ve always had big babies – Freddy was 8lbs 5oz and Gene was 8lbs 9oz,” Kellie recalled.

“I was feeling really low about the situation and the fact I hadn’t got going. But then my midwife Clare gave me a sweep which was rather full-on but it did the trick – within two hours I was having quite intense contractions.”

“The contractions were so quick and intense it took my breath away,” Kellie explained, adding that 20 minutes after she arrived at the labour ward little Rudy was born. “There were lots of tears of joy. It was a beautiful moment.”

Kellie hasn’t exactly had an easy journey when it comes to pregnancy. While the soap star conceived her first child, Freddy, naturally, she and Paul had to undergo IVF treatment in order to become pregnant with their second child Gene.

Having gone through the IVF process, Kellie had saved three embryos in case she ever wanted a third child. However, when the time came unfortunately the first two embryos didn’t work.

“So this baby inside me now was the last one we had – the last chance of a pregnancy, because at 44 we were not going through IVF again. I believe it was meant to be,” Kellie lovingly revealed in a previous interview.

Huge congratulations to Kellie and Paul and their wonderful bundle of joy!