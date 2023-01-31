EastEnders star James Bye reveals mishaps during vow renewal

James Bye has had an eventful start to 2023!

The EastEnders star renewed his wedding vows at the beginning of January with his wife of 11 years, Victoria. The happy couple had originally planned to have their vow renewal ceremony in April 2022 to celebrate 10 years of marriage, but following Covid travel restrictions, they decided to postpone.

Thankfully, James and Victoria finally got to celebrate their wonderful marriage earlier this month, surrounded by their closest family and friends – albeit a year late!

James, who is best known for playing Martin Fowler in the BBC soap, flew to the Caribbean with Victoria and their three sons – nine-year-old Edward, six-year-old Louis and three-year-old Hugo. The couple are also expecting their fourth child this year.

The family-of-five were then joined at a luxury resort by 35 of their dearest loved ones, including James’ EastEnders co-star Lacey Turner, who plays Stacey Slater.

However, despite the idyllic location, the couple’s plans for their vow renewal certainly did not go off without a few hitches! Just a few days before the ceremony, James chipped a tooth on a waterslide. Then, the couple’s son Hugo fell ill with a tummy bug.

On top of all of this, on the morning of the ceremony itself, Victoria and James were greeted with monsoon rainfall, despite being blessed with beautiful hot weather beforehand. Luckily for the couple and their guests, the stormy weather eventually disappeared, just in time for Victoria to walk down the aisle with the couple’s eldest son, Edward.

Speaking to OK! about the big day, Victoria detailed how EastEnders’ actress Lacey expressed worries that her daughter Dusty wouldn’t be able to fulfill her duties as flower girl. “Lacey was worried Dusty wouldn’t walk down the aisle and that she’d run straight up to her mum. Lacey was holding back like, ‘What shall I do?’”, Victoria explained.

“So Lacey took to her seat and Dusty was as good as gold – she sprinkled her petals on the floor and everyone gave them a round of applause and then they ran to their mums,” she recalled fondly.

Overall, the couple didn’t seem to mind that their vow renewal plans didn’t run smoothly. “It was so good to get family and friends together. I loved every second of it,” James gushed.

“It was amazing, we had an incredible time,” Victoria added.