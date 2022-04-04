EastEnders legend June Brown has died at 95-years-old

It’s a sad day for devoted EasEnders fans, as one of the show’s most beloved cast members, June Brown has passed away at 95-years-old.

June expertly played the role of Dot Cotton on the famed British soap for more than 35 years, appearing in nearly 3,000 episodes.

It has been reported that the actress passed away yesterday at her home in Surrey, surrounded by her loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved June Brown, OBE, MBE, sadly passed away last night,” an EastEnders spokesperson announced today.

“There are not enough words to describe how much June was loved and adored by everyone at EastEnders, her loving warmth, wit and great humour will never be forgotten.”

Continuing, they said, “June created one of the most iconic characters in Dot Cotton, not just in soap but in British television, and having appeared in 2,884 episodes, June’s remarkable performances created some of EastEnders’ finest moments.

“We send all our love and deepest sympathies to June’s family and friends. A very bright light has gone out at EastEnders today but we shall all be raising a sweet sherry in June’s memory.

“Rest in peace, our dearest June. You will never be forgotten,” their statement lovingly concluded.

Meanwhile, June’s family also released a statement, which read, “We are deeply saddened to announce our beloved mother, June, passed away very peacefully at her home in Surrey on Sunday evening, with her family by her side. We would kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

June Brown and her family – Credit: Rex via The Sun

June was a mum to six children, whom she shared with her second husband, Robert Arnold. The pair were married for 45 years until her husband’s death in 2003.

Before she became an actress and towards the end of the Second World War, June served in the Women’s Royal Naval Service. She left, however, to train at London’s Old Vic Theatre School.

Throughout her career as an actress, June has starred in a number of television shows, films and stage productions, including several episodes of Coronations Street, The Bill and Doctor Who, as well as taking part in the annual Christmas Special of Strictly Come Dancing in 2010.

Our thoughts go out to June’s children, grandchildren and loved ones during this harrowing time.