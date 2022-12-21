EastEnders’ Kellie Bright shares young cousins’ leukemia battles

Kellie Bright has revealed that two of her younger cousins are currently battling leukemia.

The EastEnders actress, who is best known for playing Linda Carter on the BBC soap, took to Instagram earlier today to highlight the bravery of her younger relatives.

“I want to introduce you to my little cousin @katie_mayy.x who is currently battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) Here she is with all the wonderful nurses on the T12 (teenage cancer) ward at UCHL,” the 46-year-old wrote, alongside a photo of herself, Katie, and hospital staff posing with Kellie’s on-screen ex-husband, Danny Dyer.

“This picture was actually taken back in September before Katie started her treatment,” Kellie revealed. “Danny and I went to say hi to her and all the other amazing young people on the ward (not to mention the nurses that are HEROES!!)”, she gushed.

Further on in her caption, Kellie shared the heartbreaking news that Katie’s younger brother has also been diagnosed with the same strand of leukemia. “Katie has a little brother Myles, who is also undergoing treatment for ALL. He is nearly two years in,” she wrote.

“It’s almost unheard of for siblings to have the same leukemia as there is not supposed to be any genetic link”, Kellie added, highlighting further how devastating it is for her family.

Kellie went on to describe how proud she is of Katie and Myles. “As you can imagine, it’s been really hard for them as a family to just keep going…. I am SO in awe of them and the courage they have shown”, she praised.

The EastEnders star concluded her caption with a wish that Kellie and Myles will be able to go home to celebrate Christmas with their family. “Spare a thought for those who are battling cancer this Christmas or just praying that their children will be well enough to enjoy it. Festive hugs and love to each and everyone of you,” Kellie penned.

Since sharing her cousins’ story, Kellie has received several well-wishes and messages of love in her comments section.

“Sending you all of my love Katie!”, replied Natalie Cassidy, who plays Sonia Fowler in EastEnders.

“Sending you lots of love Katie!!”, added Rose Ayling-Ellis, who portrayed Mick Carter’s daughter Frankie.

We’re sending our best wishes to Katie and Myles.