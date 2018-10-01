Early bird or night owl? Experts debate the best time to shower

We'll be honest, we don't tend to spend too much of our day debating the merits of a morning shower over a night time one, but that's because we'd rather leave it to the experts.

And according to those in the know, there are actually advantages to both routines.

With a background in the study of sleep disorders, Nancy Rothstein advocates for a night time shower, telling Glamour: "A night time shower is an integral part of your 'preparing for bed' routine."

"It's time for you – no phone, no emails, just the luxury of fresh, warm water flowing over your body. Call it an opportunity to shower yourself with mindfulness!"

However, the focus on mindfulness isn't exclusive to a night time shower, with Dr Mona Gohara, associate clinical professor of dermatology at the Yale School of Medicine, keen to remind the public that a morning shower is the perfect opportunity to practice mindfulness before a busy day.

"This mindfulness can decrease inflammation in the skin by keeping levels of a hormone called cortisol [which is released when you're stressed] capped."

And the morning merits don't stop there.

Research concludes that the best time to shave is at the start of the day as our body has a surge of platelets, which are involved in the clotting of our blood, so if you do cut yourself, your body will heal faster before breakfast than after dinner.

Anyone else just plan it around mandatory socialising?!