Eamonn Holmes shares devastating news that his mum has passed away

Eamonn Holmes has shared the heartbreaking news that his mum, Josie, sadly passed away earlier today.

The Sky News presenter took to Instagram to make the devastating announcement to his 757K followers and revealed he ‘will miss her so much’.

Holmes’ said his only consolation is that his mum has been reunited with Eamonn’s dad, who sadly passed away suddenly, 31 years ago.

Sharing a lovely photo of his mum standing at her front door and waving to the camera, Eamonn penned, “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon”.

“She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation. We loved and will miss her so much”.

He added, “Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x”.

The 62-year-old was flooded with support from many famous faces in the comments of his emotional post.

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle wrote, “So sorry to hear the sad news my friend and all our love to you and the whole family”.

“Sending you so much love Eamon!”, penned former Made in Chelsea star Ashley Louise James.

Loose Women presenter Judi Love said, “Oh thinking of you and your family hun xx”, while television personality Katie Price added, “I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love xx”.

On International Women’s Day in March of this year, Eamonn paid tribute to his mum saying, “Suffice to say … She gave birth to me, she formed the man I am. She's 93, frail, but her mind is sharp as a tack. She's Josie. She's my Hero”.

Our thoughts are with Eamonn and the entire Holmes family at this difficult time.