SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

Eamonn Holmes shares devastating news that his mum has passed away

by

Eamonn Holmes has shared the heartbreaking news that his mum, Josie, sadly passed away earlier today. 

The Sky News presenter took to Instagram to make the devastating announcement to his 757K followers and revealed he ‘will miss her so much’. 

Holmes’ said his only consolation is that his mum has been reunited with Eamonn’s dad, who sadly passed away suddenly, 31 years ago.

Sharing a lovely photo of his mum standing at her front door and waving to the camera, Eamonn penned, “My 4 amazing brothers and I said Goodbye for the last time to our beautiful Mum Josie this afternoon”.

“She's at last reunited with Daddy now. That is our only consolation. We loved and will miss her so much”.

He added, “Every time I visited her she came to the door to bless me with Holy Water and Wave goodbye. Now sadly it really is Goodbye Mummy x”.

The 62-year-old was flooded with support from many famous faces in the comments of his emotional post. 

TV presenter Jeremy Kyle wrote, “So sorry to hear the sad news my friend and all our love to you and the whole family”.

“Sending you so much love Eamon!”, penned former Made in Chelsea star Ashley Louise James. 

Loose Women presenter Judi Love said, “Oh thinking of you and your family hun xx”, while television personality Katie Price added, “I’m so sorry to hear this sending you love xx”.

On International Women’s Day in March of this year, Eamonn paid tribute to his mum saying, “Suffice to say … She gave birth to me, she formed the man I am. She's 93, frail, but her mind is sharp as a tack. She's Josie. She's my Hero”.

Our thoughts are with Eamonn and the entire Holmes family at this difficult time.

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.