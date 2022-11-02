Eamonn Holmes in ‘awful lot of pain’ after falling downstairs

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has unfortunately had a fall!

Eamonn underwent spinal surgery just weeks ago to help ease his chronic back pain but has faced a major setback in his recovery as he had a fall down the stairs at his home in Surrey.

The tumble led to Eamonn fracturing his shoulder, meaning he had to have another surgery very soon after his spinal operation. Holmes will be off our screens for another little while as doctors recommend he have eight weeks rest, according to his representative who spoke with The Express.

The 62-year-old’s spokesperson explained the whole story saying, “As a consequence of being laid low by major surgery, Eamonn suffered a fall at home a couple of weeks ago and had to undergo another operation”.

“He’s naturally gutted by the setback, but the good news is the surgery on his shoulder went well. He’s now receiving fantastic care and rest”.

They added, “But despite being in an awful lot of pain, he’s remaining positive and is looking forward to doing what he loves most and being back on TV and presenting GB News just as soon as he can”.

“Eamonn would like to say thank you for the wonderful care he has received from the NHS. He’d also like to thank everyone who has sent him get-well messages. Eamonn’s focus now is solely on resting, and getting better- which he is determined to do”.

Eamonn’s co-host on GB News Breakfast, Isabel Webster, shared the news on her Instagram Stories, revealing she is looking forward to working with him again when he is better.

She wrote, “It’s been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter… I can’t wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year”. Eamonn shared Isabel’s lovely message to his own Instagram Stories earlier this morning.

When previously speaking about his spinal surgery, Holmes explained, “It’s an operation that carries a 20 percent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take”.

“In fact, it’s a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs”.

We wish Eamonn a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on our screens in full health soon.